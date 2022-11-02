Medchal (Telangana): The Medchal police in Telangana began investigation into the alleged bursting of crackers on private parts of a teenage migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, resulting in injuries to him. The victim, a resident of Kushinagar in UP, came to Basuragadi in Medchal three months ago along with some others to do some construction work in the JSW RMC Plant here.

The injured boy called and informed his mother who is staying at their native place in UP. She immediately complained at the local Bishanpura police station in Uttar Pradesh. In turn, the Bishanpura police informed the details of the case to the Medchal police in Telangana. The boy was allegedly injured after several youth burst firecrackers on his private parts during last Diwali celebrations.

Based on information from the UP police, the Telangana police initiated a probe into the incident now. In her complaint, the 16-yr-old boy's mother said that her son had gone to Medchal in Telangana along with some other people from their village to work at a construction firm there.

During recent Diwali celebrations, some miscreants burst crackers on the boy's private parts leaving him injured and it took place in Basuragadi area under the Medchal police station limits, his mother said. Not stopping at that, the accused also shot video of the incident and made it go viral on social media, she added. Further investigation into the case is going on.