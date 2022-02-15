Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy here on Tuesday called for reinventing of museums to stay relevant in the digital age. Speaking after inaugurating a two-day global summit on 'Reimagining Museums in India,' Reddy said: "I believe that museums play a pivotal role in reviving our glorious past to life. Today, India's 1,000 plus museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving the cultural heritage, but also educating future generations."

The Ministry of Culture is working on an inclusive model that involves artists, museum professionals and educators and places them at the core of the museums in the country, he said.

"Our museums need to reinvent themselves to be relevant for the 21st century in the new digital age. We need to ensure that our museums are more accessible so that our citizens can own them like they own their parks and playgrounds," Reddy said, according to an official release. The Central government is also developing 10 museums on tribal freedom fighters to recognise their contribution in India's freedom struggle and is continuing to support specialised museums such as Textiles and Crafts museums, Defence Museums and Railway Museums, Reddy said.

In order to promote scientific temper, 18 science museums are also being developed, he said. The Union Minister further highlighted the efforts that were being made to bring back country's stolen heritage from abroad.

Reddy said: "Ninety-five per cent of the heritage objects were stolen or taken away have been returned during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Out of 212 antiquities that have been returned since have been returned since 1976 while 199 were returned after 2014 with 157 returning from the USA recently."

"This once again shows the Government's commitment to Vikas and Virasat," he added. Alberto Garlindini, President of International Council of Museums, said the museums of future are already being built and museum professionals are creating new connections with communities and experimenting with innovative forms of cultural engagement.

Joint Secretary Culture Lily Pandeya were among those who spoke. Participants from India, Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States will be a part of the summit (being held virtually), the release added.

PTI