Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 54th CISF Raising Day parade in Hyderabad on Sunday. The Raising Day parade is being held for the first time outside the national capital, in Telangana's Hyderabad. India will build on its infrastructure projects in the coming years, and the size of its economy will also grow, Shah said highlighting the importance of the central industrial force in safeguarding the country's infrastructure.

Speaking at the event Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed the vision of a 5 trillion dollar economy; this will call for the safeguarding of ports, airports, and other government infrastructure projects that will come up. The role of the CISF in safeguarding them is paramount, he said adding that they have been doing this for the past 53 years. For this, the Home Ministry will strengthen the CISF with all technologies in the upcoming times to protect the infrastructure projects.

Thanks to the CISF, India's internal security is under control, the Home Minister said adding that many CISF personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism will continue in the times to come, he continued. Separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly, he highlighted.

Amit Shah arrived in the city late Saturday evening, sources said. This is the first time the Raising Day event is being held outside the CISF grounds in the outskirts of Delhi. The celebrations were held at the National Industrial Security Academy (NISA).

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also hold its Raising Day events outside the national capital, in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, on March 19.