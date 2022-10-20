Munugode (Telangana) : State BJP strongly criticised after some unidentified people dug a grave and buried the effigy of BJP National President J P Nadda on Wednesday night. Placing a poster containing Nadda's photograph beside the grave the miscreants demanded immediate setting up of the Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Center in Choutuppal area in Munugode, Nalgonda district.

Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash said " digging a grave and putting a picture of JP Nadda is stupidity. We condemn it and will file a police complaint too".

He further said that BJP has requested KCR led TRS govt after JP Nadda announced that there will be fluoride institute in Munugode. "We have tried our level best and requested that Telangana government but they don't pay any heed As they have failed and don't have any issue so they raked up this issue again before the bypoll" a state BJP leader said.