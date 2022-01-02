Hyderabad (Telangana): In a tragic incident, Vineet, a 22-year-old labourer from Uttar Pradesh working in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide after he was unable to meet his girlfriend for three years, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Pahadi Sharif police station region in Hyderabad.

According to Pahadi Sharif SI Ramesh, Vineet had come to Hyderabad to work as a labourer three years back in order to earn money and get married to his girlfriend.

After working for a year in Hyderabad, Vineet wanted to go back to his native place, however, due to Covid induced lockdown, he could not go. Even after the restrictions were lifted, Vineet could not go back owing to financial constraints.

On January 1, Vineet called his girlfriend for the new year, however, she was very angry as Vineet could not go to Uttar Pradesh to meet her. Due to his girlfriend's anger, Vineet got depressed after which he hung up the call and went outside where he allegedly hanged himself, SI Ramesh informed.

As his fellow workers came to search for him, they could not find him and informed the police. Upon searching, Vineet's body was found near the spot.