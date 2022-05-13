Hyderabad: A woman from Uganda was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly peddling drugs and 56 gm of cocaine, said Prohibition and Excise Department officials. On a tip-off, the State Task Force (STF) of Telangana Excise Department conducted a raid near Tondupally Toll Plaza and seized the narcotics from the possession of the Ugandan national, who resides in Bengaluru, they said. The woman was in Hyderabad to deliver the drug, an official release said.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation. Of late, the drug peddling is on the rise in the city as the raid conducted by the police at a pub is still afresh in the memory of people as children belonging to politicos and celebrities, who were present at the pub, were questioned by the police on suspicion as they found cocaine on the pub premises.

