Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director Sharath Reddy and businessman Vinay Babu in the Delhi liquor scam case on Thursday. Following the arrest of four persons - two each in Delhi and Hyderabad - in the Delhi liquor case, fresh tremors are felt in political circles in the Telangana capital city.

The two arrested persons - Sharath Reddy and Vinay Babu- are stated to have links with Delhi liquor scam case. Since the arrest of Vijay Nair, who is communications in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and liquor trader Sameer Mahendru, speculation was that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will once again turn its focus on the Hyderabad-based accused and their benamis involved in the Delhi liquor scam.

It may be recalled that the ED officials have conducted searches thrice on the premises of Ramachandra Pillai and those having links with him in Telangana. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also conducted searches in Hyderabad with regard to the liquor case once in the past.