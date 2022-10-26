Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested after two orphan girls accused one of the administrators of a Children's Home in Neredmet in Hyderabad City of raping them, according to police sources. After receiving a complaint from the victims, the police arrested three organizers of the shelter. Cases have been registered against the main accused Murali under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), SC, ST Act and against Victor and his wife under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police are keeping the matter confidential. The details of the case have not been officially disclosed. Sources said that the matter came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage. Being a private organization, Children's Home is providing accommodation to orphan girls and young women near Neredmet Cross Road in the Medchal district. About 36 children and youth between the ages of 10 and 25 are taking shelter in the shelter, which has been running for almost five years. Four girls ran away from the shelter on October 19.

Two of them went to Sangareddy and took refuge in the house of an acquaintance there. The remaining two girls remained in Secunderabad and did not know where to go for taking shelter. After a few hours, they returned to the Children's Home. Knowing about the matter, the officials of Women and Child Welfare Department and Sakhi Center spoke to the girls. They tried to find out the reasons for running away.

Both girls told the officials in this counseling that they were raped. It has been revealed that one girl was raped at the shelter and the other was raped outside in another location. Later, the two girls were sent to Sakhi Center. The two girls in Sangareddy were shifted to Hyderabad by the police.

The police registered a case based on the statement of the girls. As part of the investigation, more things came to light. It seems that the main accused Murali used to misbehave with girls. It is known that he used to sexually harass them and make them do massage for him.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare is conducting a special internal investigation into this incident, sources said. In the wake of the rape case, the girls from Neredmet Home were shifted to the government welfare hostel in Nimboliadda.