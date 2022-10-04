Zafargarh (Telangana): Two youths were arrested after they raped a 16-year-old girl and shared a video of the same on social media with the help of their friends in Chilpur Mandal in Telangana

According to the police, a minor girl from Chilpur Mandal was raped by Gurram Shyam of the same village, after he lured her in the name of love. Tupakula Sambaraju of the same village took a video while Shyam was raping her. They, with the hep of four minor boys, circulated the video on social media platforms.

Following the incident, the victim's mother approached the Chilpur police station and lodged a complaint. The incident came to light on Monday after the video went viral. ACP Raghu Chander said, "Based on the victim's mother's complaint, we have arrested G.Shyam and his friend T.Sambaraju. Shyam lured the girl on the pretext of love and sexually exploited her a few times. He threatened her saying he would upload the video if she did not oblige to his demands." He further added, "The Chilpur police have booked the suspects under POCSO Act. There are four minor boys among the accused."