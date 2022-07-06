Hyderabad: Two cyber thugs have been arrested by the Telangana Police for impersonating an IAS officer by using his picture on their WhatsApp profiles.

The fraudsters were duping people through their phone number (9955493570) that carried the WhatsApp display picture of an official of Telangana Government. One of the fraudsters tried to dupe district officials of Telangana by asking them to transferring money via apps like Google pay and Amazon. Few of them transferred Amazon Gift vouchers as directed by the fraudster. Both arrested accused are students and were doing for easy money.

