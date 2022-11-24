Hyderabad: The SIT investigating the alleged attempt to poach TRS MLAs in Telangana has claimed to have seized two passports of different names from Ramachandra Bharati, one of the accused in the case. The SIT is probing whether Bharati has obtained the second passport through forgery. As per the investigators, based on the forensic examination of a laptop and two cell phones seized from Ramachandra Bharati, he was found to be in possession of two different passports.

One passport is in the name of Swamiji Sri Ramachandra, son of Mahaswami Shri Madhwa Dharmadatji with date of birth as February 12,1979 and residence entered as Puttur, Karnataka. The passport has been issued on November 8, 2019, as per investigators. However, another passport recovered from Bharati's possession and issued on July 11 2010 is in the name of Bharatkumar Sharma, son of Srikrishnamurthy Velakunja.

Also read: TRS MLAs 'poaching' case: BJP leader Santhosh, 3 more named as accused

It has the address of Kodagu in Karnataka. The date of birth on the second passport is February 12, 1988. Interestingly, the mother's name on both passports is Saraswati Velakunja. The SIT is probing the forgery angle in the case. Sources said that the SIT will write to the passport authorities over the matter.

The poaching case was filed on October 26 based on a complaint from TRS Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. On November 10, the State government formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT headed by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand has Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari, Cyberabad DCP (Crime) Kalmeshwar Shingenawar, and Shamshabad DCP R Jagadishwar Reddy as its members among others.

Significantly, the SIT on Thursday named senior BJP leader B L Santhosh and three others as accused in the case. Following directions from the Telangana High Court, the SIT, probing the case, also issued a second notice to BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Santhosh, who is yet to appear before it.