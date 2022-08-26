Tree ambulance introduced in Indore to protect biodiversity
Published on: 2 hours ago
Tree ambulance introduced in Indore to protect biodiversity
Published on: 2 hours ago
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Tree ambulance set up by Indore Municipal Corporation for the protection of biodiversity. Tree ambulance is all in one with necessities like sprinklers, water arrangements, medicines & other instruments, to maintain greenery in Indore. This was disclosed by Indore Municipal Corporation Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav while talking to ANI.
Details Awaited
Loading...