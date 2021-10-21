Hyderabad (Telangana): A woman has filed a sexual assault complaint against a trainee IAS officer presently at District Collector Office Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The complaint filed at Kukatpally police station in Hyderabad accused him of taking the victim to National Police Academy after he was selected for IPS and sexually assaulting her on the premises in 2019.

The young woman had alleged that Mrugender Lal Banoth, son of Madan Lal Banoth former MLA of Wyra constituency in Khammam district, cheated her in the guise of marrying her. The case registered on Sept. 27, 2021 has come to light recently.

The victim claimed that Mrugender approached her on FaceBook. He later proposed to her and promised to marry her. She had also attended his friends' birthday parties with him in Hyderabad. He had allegedly met the family of the girl asking for her hand in the marriage.

As per the complaint, Mrugender Lal was selected as an IPS officer in 2019 and he took the victim to National Police Academy at Hyderabad. He assaulted the woman sexually. The traumatized woman left NPA but he later apologized and promised to marry her.

When she asked him to marry her, he refused, the girl has stated in her complaint. She also charged that Mrugender's father Madan Lal Banoth is threatening her. The former MLA tried to give Rs 25 lakhs to her for leaving his son. She sought police protection expressing that her life is in danger.

Mrugender, who was selected for the IPS cadre of Maharashtra in 2019, cleared the IAS exam and he was later selected to the IAS cadre of Tamil Nadu in 2020.

Kukatpally police have booked Mrugender Lal Banoth and his father Madan Lal Banoth under IPC section 376 (2) (n) for rape, IPC 420, 417 for cheating, IPC 506 for criminal intimidation, IPC 406 for criminal breach of trust and IPC 201 for causing the disappearance of evidence.

