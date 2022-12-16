Hyderabad: Ramoji Winter Fest celebrations kicked off on Thursday with special entertainment programmes amidst the beauty of nature. Scores of tourists thronged the Film City on the first day. Ramoji Film City is enthralling visitors with its international-level entertainment programmes being organised as part of the winter fete.

Tourist frenzy marks Ramoji Film City's Winter Fest

Young and old alike everyone is enjoying the programmes at the Film City. Running till January 29, this winter fest welcomes you with endless events. While the celebrations continue from 9 am to 10 pm, the sky is the limit and the visitors are enjoying. Those who want to participate in these celebrations can select an array of attractive holiday packages to enjoy the winter fest even more.

Also read: Ramoji Film City bags SIHRA award for best contribution to hospitality industry in South India

During the Ramoji Winter Fest celebrations, the bonfires and barbecue feasts organised for the first time at one place in Hyderabad are grabbing the attention of the visitors. The Carnival Parade was going on while tourists are enthusiastically participating as there are special arrangements to enjoy evenings like the live DJ. Besides visitors can pay a visit to Bird Park, Butterfly Park, Ramoji Adventure Sahas and Baahubali sets at Ramoji Film City.