Alwal: In a shocking incident, a woman, tormented by the death of her infants in the past, allegedly died by suicide after killing her days' old twin children at Shivanagar in the Alwal area of Secunderabad on the intervening night of February 19 and 20, the police said. It is learnt that the woman Sandhya Rani (29), wife of Narsingh Rao, woke up on Sunday night while her husband was fast asleep. She threw the children into the pit on the house premises and died by suicide by jumping into it, the police said. When the husband woke up early in the morning, his wife and children were nowhere to be found and he got worried and searched the house precincts.

The bodies were later recovered from the pit. The police said that they have found a purported suicide note left by the woman claiming that the health condition of the newborns made her resort to the extreme step. The woman had given birth to the twins at a local private hospital on February 11. It is said that the woman took the drastic step due to fear of a terminal illness in view of a low body weight of newborns, who were in the ICU at the hospital, after birth coupled with her premature delivery.

More importantly, it is said that the woman's fears were even more compounded by her tragic experience of losing her twins shortly after their birth in 2017. Soon after the twins were born, doctors had declared that one of the babies was crippled at birth, while the other had a hole in the heart. Both died within a week of their birth.

In 2018, Sandhya Rani conceived again. However, tragedy ,struck her again as she suffered a miscarriage. Ever since Sandhya was suffering from mental agony had pinned hopes on her recent pregnancy. However, after her twin babies were shifted to the ICU at the hospital after birth, she feared that the children, too, will not survive and threw them into the pit and then ended her life. Narsingh Rao, who works as a driver, got married to Sandhya Rani (29) of Annanagar in Begumpet in 2012. At present, the couple is residing at Shivanagar in Alwal.