Siddipet: In a heart-wrenching story, three daughters of a shepherd,who are good at studies are staring at a bleak future due to financial constraints in Telangana's Siddipet district. Kalyani, Sravanti and their youngest sister Sarita, daughters of Golla Chinnollaswamy and Nagamani from Konaipalli, Daultabad Mandal, Siddipet district are good at studies.

Due to severe financial difficulties, their father admitted them to government schools where they excelled in their studies. Kalyani completed her Diploma in Agriculture in 2020. She was the topper out of 60 people in that batch. Although she wanted to go for higher studies, the lack of financial resources came in the way and she was confined to her home.

She learned stitching to support the family. Likewise, the second daughter, Sravanti, has completed her diploma in agriculture and got the third rank at the state level in the B.Sc (Horticulture) programme. Sravanti has to attend counseling on December 5 of this month for higher studies. But she needs to pay Rs 50,000 on the counseling day and shell out another Rs 4 lakh .

Sravanti, like her elder sister, too might end up confined to household chores as the family cannot afford the expenditure. The youngest sister Sarita who scored a 10/10 GPA in her 10th standard, is also staring at an uncertain future. The family is looking forward to donations so that they are able to continue their studies.