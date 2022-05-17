Hyderabad: An elderly couple in their 90s were abandoned by their sons in the Karimnagar district of Telangana.

Ayilaiya and Ravamma from Cherlabootkur village in Karimnagar rural zone were thrown out of their home by their sons and are compelled to live on the street for the last few weeks.

Ayilaiya distributed his six acres of land among his sons. His third son built a new house on the land and set up a small shed for the parents beside the house. The couple, however, were soon evicted from there as well. They had to rent a small house and live on old-age pension. Three months ago, the village elders discussed and decided to see the old couple on a monthly basis.

Accordingly, the old couple vacated the rented house and spent a month with their two sons. The eldest son however threw their belongings out of his house soon after. The two daughters of the couple brought their parents to the Collectorate on Monday, and lodged a complaint. As the matter came to the notice of Minister Gangula Kamalakar, he directed the local tehsildar to take appropriate action.