Mahabubabad: A three-month-old child died after being bitten by a snake at midnight on November 6 in Shanigapuram area in the Mahabubabad district. The child's parents, Kranti and Mamata bit by the snake have been admitted to the hospital.

Due to illness, the child was admitted to a private hospital in Khammam. After returning home from the hospital on Saturday, foam came out of the child's mouth. Her parents noticed a snake falling out of the baby's blanket and they were also bitten by the snake. Immediately, the child was rushed to hospital but the child died on the way.

Locals said they are clueless about where the snake came from and it was found inside the blanket in which the baby was covered. Locals also urged the government to provide assistance to the family.

