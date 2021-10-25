Three Maoists killed in firefighting along Telangana-Chhattisgarh border
Published on: 51 minutes ago
Mulugu: Three Maoists were killed in greyhounds firing along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. The firefight took place in the forest area of Mulugu, Bijapur districts. Police seized bodies of Maoists along with arms including AK-47, Self-Loading Rifle (SLR).
More details are awaited...
