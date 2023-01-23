Hyderabad: A gang of thieves caused havoc by committing theft at 16 different houses under three colonies within a night in Hyderabad's ​​Kukatpally police station area on Sunday. Thefts were reported in Devinagar, Kerala Basti, and Dayarguda localities in the city.

As the victim's families woke up in the morning they were left stunned as their houses were messed up and valuables are missing. Some of them immediately contacted the police and reported the incident. Following the complaint, police teams along with dog squads reached the spots and launched a probe to get track down the thieves.

During the examination of CCTV footage in the area, police found some suspects but for now, it's not clear how the crime was conducted and who was involved in it. The crime was committed in the wee hours on Sunday. Victims in their complaint reported that cash and items like laptops, and jewellery are missing from their houses.

Earlier, on Saturday night a thief fell into a well after stealing mobile phones and laptops from a girls’ hostel of an engineering college in the Hanamkonda district. The thief had to spend the night in the well and was rescued by the police the next day after being alerted by local residents.

The man later admitted that he fell into the well while escaping after stealing four cell phones and laptops from the hostel. Further inquiries by the police revealed that he committed the theft of 14 cell phones and six laptops in three days.