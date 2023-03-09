Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident a man married two women at the same time after both of them have a child each with him. The incident took place in the Eraaboy village of Cherla mandal in the Kothagudem district of Telangana late on Wednesday night.

According to locals the unique wedding ceremony, attended by a large number of tribals, witnessed Madivi Sathibabu entering wedlock with Swapna Kumari of Dosillapalli and his sister-in-law Ipra Sunitha of Kurnapali of Cherla mandal.

The love triangle started with Sathibabu falling in love with Swapma while studying intermediate. He also got into a relationship with Swpana's relative Sunita during that time. Sathibabu has been in a live-in relationship with the two women for the last three years during which Sunita had a boy with him, while Swapna gave birth to a girl child.

Locals said that after the matter came to the notice of the family members of both girls, they confronted Sathibabu about it. The two families got involved in a spat over the issue. However, much to their surprise Sathibabu agreed to marry them both the girl who also agreed to the proposal.

After knowing that all three of them are ready for the marriage, the family members of the girls approached the panchayat. During the sitting of the panchayat, the leaders of the three villages agreed to the marriage and the schedule was fixed for Thursday at 7 am.

However, since the news of the marriage created a sensation in the area, few media persons arrived at the Eraaboy village. This scared the villagers who got worried that government officials will stop the marriage. So they preponed the marriage and the three got married on Wednesday night.

A similar incident took place in the Adilabad district of Telangana when tribal man Arjun married two daughters of his aunts. Arjun got married to Usharani and Surekha with whom he had been in a relationship for four years.