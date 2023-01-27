Hyderabad: Sambhaji Raje, the 13th heir of Chhatrapati Shivaji, has met and discussed emerging development and welfare issues with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. Sambhaji Raje wished that Telangana-style development should be implemented in Maharashtra as well. He and CM KCR discussed the political situation in the country and other issues.

Sambhaji Raje, grandson of Kolhapur's Sahu Maharaj, enquired from KCR about development and welfare programs being implemented in Telangana. Sambhaji said that Telangana model development and welfare schemes should be implemented in Maharashtra as well. He says the excellent Telangana model of progress should be spread across the country including Maharashtra.

KCR and Shambhaji Raje opined that there is a need to bring an innovative agenda to the people with the aim of national integrity, development, and welfare of the people of the country. CM KCR said that the governance handed over by Chhatrapati Shivaji to Sahu Maharaj regarding equality and public welfare will remain in the history of the country. The CM said that with the spirit of Shivaji and Sahu Maharaj, caste-religious discrimination had been ruled out in Telangana.

Rajarshi Sahu Chhatrapati book was presented to CM KCR by Sambhaji Raje. Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mallar Reddy, MLCs Kavitha, Madhusudanachari, Palla Rajeswara Reddy, and others participated in the meeting.