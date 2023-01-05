Chunchupalli: A woman allegedly killed her husband last month to get his government job on compassionate grounds in Telangana's Chunchupalle, police said on Wednesday. The incident is said to have taken place on December 29 while the police made the disclosure on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kommaraboina Srinivas (50), a resident of Gandhi Colony in the Chunchupalli district. According to Chunchupally Police station sub inspector K Suman, the deceased Srinivas worked as an attendant at Kothagudem Collectorate. Suman said that Srinivas's wife Sitamahalakshmi (43) admitted him to the district hospital in Kottagudem on December 29 saying that he had slipped in the kitchen at midnight and suffered severe head injuries.

Srinivas died a few hours after being admitted. Suman said that Srinivas's son Saikumar became suspicious about his father's death and lodged a police complaint. Accordingly, a case was registered and police kept an eye on the accused woman, who went missing soon after her husband's death. On Tuesday night, she was detained at Kothagudem railway station while trying to flee to Hyderabad.

Police sources said that during subsequent interrogation, the accused confessed that her husband came home drunk that day and she hit him on the head with a stick while he was sleeping. She took him to the kitchen and made him lie down to give the impression that he had slipped on the ground. She said that she killed him to get his job alleging that he was harassing her.