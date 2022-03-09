Hyderabad: The villagers of Venkatraopeta in the Mancherial district found ten huge pythons under a mound on Tuesday. The villagers went to inspect the site to build Lord Rama Temple which is near the village pond. They informed forest officers about pythons.

The forest sub-field officer Abdul Azhar and another officer L. Sarita reached the spot and took pythons out with the help of snake catcher, Abishek. Meanwhile, two of the pythons, are over ten feet long and the others 6-8 feet long.

The villagers said that there would be a lot of humans and cattle wandering at the spot thus a big mishap was avoided. The forest officers said that they will leave the pythons in the forest area thus villagers should not be afraid of them.

