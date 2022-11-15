Hyderabad (Telangana)/New Delhi: Telugu Superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy passed away on November 15 due to brain damage. Actor Krishna was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues and was put on a ventilator. The doctors confirmed that actor Krishna was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran Telugu film actor Krishna and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment. Modi tweeted, "Krishna Garu was a legendary superstar, who won the hearts of people through his versatile acting and lively personality. His demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema and entertainment." He said in this sad hour his thoughts are with Mahesh Babu, the superstar son of Krishna, and his entire family.

The veteran actor, 80, died early at a Hyderabad-based private super-speciality hospital where he was undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. The doctor said Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15am morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest. Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad.

The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation. As per the doctor's Health Bulletin on Monday evening G.Krishna's health condition was critical and has been put on a ventilator. The loved ones of the late actor were seen weeping in the hospital.

PR and Marketing executive VamsiShekhar took to Twitter on Monday and shared a statement from the hospital. As per the statement, the actor was on a ventilator. "Midnight, he came in an emergency to the hospital in an unconscious state. We have done CPR for cardiac arrest, then we shifted to ICU and he is stable right now."

"Doctors and a team of cardiologists are regularly following his health. As of now, we can't say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his health," the doctors were quoted as saying. 2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi. (with Agency inputs)

