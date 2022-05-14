Telangana: Telugu shooters Umamahesh and Isha Singh won gold medals in the Junior Shooting World Cup held in Suhl, Germany. Mahesh won gold in the men's air rifle category while Isha had won in the women's air pistol team. The former hails from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, while the latter is native of Telangana.

Mahesh was passionate about karate and cricket as a child but became interested in shooting and grew strong in it as he grew older. He joined the Indian Academy of Shooting in 2018, where he mastered the sport. Mahesh had competed in the national shooting in Bhopal at the age of 15 and got a place in the Indian senior team at the age of 17.

Isha Singh shines again in the World Cup. This seems to be Isha's second gold cup. Isha Singh along with Manu Baker and Palak won gold in the women's air pistol team category. In the finals, India had defeated Georgia (Salom, Mariam, Prodyashvili) 16-8.

Isha Sigh had earlier won with Saurabh Chaudhary in the mixed team category. India won the women's air rifle and the men's air pistol team divisions. The Indian women's team, comprising Arya, Gina, and Ramita, defeated Korea (Yen, Wan, Zhang) 17-9 in the final. The men's team of Sharabh Jyot, Shiva Narwal, and Saurabh Chaudhary won the final 17-9 over Uzbekistan (Kamalov, Nikitin, Umedbek).