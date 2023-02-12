Hyderabad (Telangana) : Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati along with his father, renowned film producer D Suresh Babu, have landed in a legal trouble over a land-grabbing case in Hyderabad.

Complainant Pramod Kumar on February 11 in Hyderabad narrated the whole matter as he took the issue to the Nampally Court where the case has been registered. Expressing his confidence in the Court for providing him justice, Kumar said that he is sure of receiving relief from the Court as his claim is ‘genuine’.