Siddipet(Telangana): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that Telangana's 'water conservation' policies should be implemented immediately in Punjab. Man was on a visit to Telangana's Siddhipet to study groundwater conservation measures in Telangana with his team when he made the statement.

The team visited multiple water body sites in the state including Kondapochamma Sagar, Pandavula pond in Gajvelu, and the Kaleswaram project. The officials of the water drainage department explained to Mann the construction method of the Kaleswaram project and the various stages. The water resource schemes undertaken in the state were detailed with maps and charts.

Bhagwant Singh Mann also expressed happiness over the measures taken in the state. He said that the programs undertaken to increase the groundwater have given good results in a short time. He explained that the groundwater in Punjab is depleting day by day and these programs will be implemented in Punjab immediately.

"Groundwater in Punjab is depleting day by day. People are facing severe problems with water in many places. During the paddy season, the problems of rice farmers are getting worse. In Telangana, during a short period, the groundwater was improved through good programs. We will immediately implement all these in our state," Bhagwant Mann said.

Along with the chief minister, officials of the state's irrigation department have been studying the results of the restoration of ponds in Telangana under Mission Kakatiya, construction of check dams, filling of ponds with canals, small water sources, etc.

Government studies have shown that the groundwater level in the state has increased by almost 5 percent with these measures taken by the Telangana government. As a result, the authorities have been studying groundwater conservation measures to implement similar programs in the state of Punjab.