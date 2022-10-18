Hyderabad: In spite of a high illiteracy rate, street vendors of Telangana top in the country in the use of latest technology in their daily transactions. Lakhs of small traders in the state have become accustomed to digital payments these days. They are using cashless transactions through apps like PhonePay, GooglePay, and Paytm in all parts of Hyderabad and also in other cities, towns, and rural areas in the State.

Moreover, the number of such tech savvy small traders is increasing day by day. Sharing their experiences, street vendors say that many problems have been eliminated with cashless transactions. Buyers are also preferring to pay even small amounts like Rs. 5, Rs. 10 digitally. The Telangana traders are also taking a lead in receiving cash incentives for doing digital transactions. Companies have given Rs.17.65 crores as cash incentives across the country, of which the street vendors of Telangana got a share of Rs.3.63 crores.

One-fifth digital transactions in Telangana

As per reliable sources, 21 percent of the digital transactions conducted by street vendors across the country take place in Telangana. The Municipal Administration Department at the State level has prepared a comprehensive report on street vendors' digital sales, loans, and infrastructure. According to this, there are 6,16,563 street vendors registered with this department. They form 4.17 percent of total urban population. The municipal department is giving loans to street vendors through Mepma (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas).

Also Read: 5 safety tips to follow while making digital payments

In the ''Athma Nirbhar Bharat'' scheme introduced by the Center after the Corona pandemic, loans were given to small traders in two installments. In this way, 3.45 lakh people in the state received Rs. 504 crores as loans. The cities and towns across Telangana are taking lead in the country in the disbursement of these loans.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) stood second among mega cities in terms of loans given at the rate of Rs 10,000 in the first tranche. In the list of cities with a population of one to 10 lakh, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) stands in first position while Nizamabad is at the seventh position.

Among the towns with a population of less than one lakh, the top ten positions are occupied by different towns from Telangana in the second tranche of Rs. 20 thousand per loan. In the second phase also, the GHMC stood second in the country. The GWMC ranks first in the country in the population category of one lakh to ten lakh.

Also Read: Street vendors need assistance package, not loans: Priyanka

QR code payouts are higher

Ahmed, a fruit merchant, said, ''On average, 50 people buy fruits from me every day, but no one gives cash more than Rs 5. All the rest are paying by scanning the QR code. We also offer digital payments to wholesalers''.