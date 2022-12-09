Mancherial: A youth in Telangana's Mancherial city bought his dream sports bike KTM in style by paying the money to the dealer in one rupee coins taking the showroom by surprise. Venkatesh, a youth from the city has been running an online gaming channel. Through this channel, he saved enough money in coins and always dreamt of buying a sports bike. When Venkatesh had enough coins to buy the bike, he, at once rushed to the KTM showroom in the city for the deal, but in style.

After the showroom manager told the cost of a bike as Rs 2.85 lakhs, Venkatesh brought a load carrier to the showroom laden with 112 polythene bags. The showroom staff might have thought that Venkatesh was dealing in barter trade. However, on close inspection, it was the youth's life savings which he had come to buy the dream sports bike.

It took the showroom staff a whole day to count the coins. Venkatesh said he liked the KTM bike since his childhood and always wanted to buy one when he grew up. Over the deal in coins, Venkatesh said that he wanted to do it in style. “I tried to buy the bike differently unlike everyone else. That's why I bought this bike after collecting one rupee coins," said Venkatesh.

A similar incident was reported in March from neighbouring Tamil Nadu where a youth in Salem bought his dream bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh by paying the entire amount in Re 1 coins which he had saved over the last three years. V Boobathi took his load of collected coins to the bike showroom and bought a new Bajaj Dominar 400. According to reports, it took the staff at the motorcycle showroom 10 hours to count the coins. A BCA graduate, Boobathi had worked as a computer operator with a private company before he started a YouTube channel four years ago.