Chennai: A Telangana youth was arrested on Friday in Chennai after a US embassy security officer complained that the documents submitted by the youngster to get a student's Visa were fake.

Addressed to the Chennai police commissioner, the complaint stated, "At the embassy, ​​Karnam Sai Dilip, a native of Telangana, applied for a Student Visa to study in the United States. Karnam had come to the interview last Friday (May 20) and the documents submitted by him were found to be fake."

With that, the security officer handed over Karnam and the fake documents to the police. Based on the complaint, Forgery Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested the accused, filed a case against him and launched an investigation. Police also produced Karnama at the court on the same day before remanding him to custody based on court order.