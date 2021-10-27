Hyderabad: After years of legal struggle Telangana women — who were selected for the line woman post in Transco — finally received their appointment letters. Their journey towards securing the job was not a cakewalk as they dealt with Transco's dilemma over appointing women. It took three years of legal proceedings to finally get justice.

The appointment letters were handed over to them on October 13. A top Transco official said that there are no line women in the company so far. After Telangana state formation we increased the number of posts. The junior post was opened up for women for the first time in 2017.

Free-spirited Bharathi climbed the skyscraping tower with ease and determination during the poll climbing test. She completed ITI Electrical in‌ 2016 and hails from a small agricultural family in Mahabubabad district. She has been facing financial constraints since childhood and she was firmly resolved to secure a job. Along with her husband, she used to engage in agricultural work in her village while preparing for the examination.

"The poll climbing test was delayed due to lockdown. But, eventually, her hard work paid off. After passing the test, people have started calling her Poll Bharati. Many people have been appreciating her," said Mohan Singh, Bharti's husband.

Another woman who got selected for the post, Bhukya Jyothi said that women should not be discriminated against on the grounds of their gender. Women are capable of achieving everything. "If you step back thinking it is difficult, you will be left behind. But if you dare and step forward, you will become successful," she said. She also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving the opportunity to women.

