Hyderabad: The wife of the alleged terror plot mastermind who was arrested along with two of his associates by police in Hyderabad on Sunday has alleged harassment by police and appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MP Asaduddin Owaisi for help. The wife of the terror accused Mohammed Abdul Zahid alias Motu, a resident of Musarambagh, was arrested on Sunday for plotting a terror plot in the city.

Two other accused Mohd Sameeruddin (39) of Akber Bagh, Syeedabad, and Maaz Hasan Farooq (29) of Humayun Nagar, Mehidipatnam were also arrested by the police on the charges of allegedly plotting terror attacks in the city and seized four hand grenades, net cash of Rs 5,41,800, five cell phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

Talking to the media on Monday, the wife of Zahid, the alleged terror plot mastermind said that a large contingent of police personnel searched their house and took away important documents of all the members of the house. She also accused the policemen of “repeated harassment” while appealing to the CM KCR and MP Asaduddin Owaisi for help in the matter.

According to a police official, they received specific inputs that Abdul Zahid (39) of Malakpet here who was involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad in the past, revived his contacts with his Pakistani ISI conduits again for plotting terror acts including blasts along with his associates. He received a consignment of four hand grenades and was going to carry out terror attacks in Hyderabad, the official said.

As per the police, Mohammed Abdul Zahid alias Motu was arrested for hatching a terror plot in the city. Currently, he is staying in the city there with his family and managing a welding shop and real estate business. Abdul Zahid was previously involved in several terror-related cases in Hyderabad, including a suicide attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s Task Force office at Begumpet on October 12, 2005.

Zahid's father retired as a government teacher. His elder brother Mohammad Shahid Bilal has found a place in the police records as a hardcore terrorist. From the twin blasts in the city, Shahid Bilal was the mastermind of terrorist attacks across the country from 2000 to 2007, police said.

Shahid escaped to Pakistan after the twin blasts. He died in an encounter in Pakistan in 2007. Another brother of Zahid also reportedly died in a police encounter. Meanwhile, in further raids conducted in connection with the case, police have detained around 20 youths in Musa Ram Bagh, Champapet, Baba Nagar, Saeedabad, Santosh Nagar, and other areas of Hyderabad.