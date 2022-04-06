Machkal: A village in Telangana has been living a vegetarian lifestyle for the past 40+ years. Villagers in the Machkal villagers in the Mudhol zone in the Nirmal district say that everyone should stop eating meat and should also stay away from alcohol. With a population of about a thousand residents, the village has been eating vegetarian food for the past 30- 40 years. Even during wedding ceremonies and other events, only vegetarian food is served. The vegetarian lifestyle has become a tradition and is practiced by all villagers.

"In our village, no one will eat meat. My age is 46. I have not seen with my own eyes that a goat has been slaughtered in our village since I was born. In many villages, children are addicted to bad habits like alcohol consumption. Health is being tarnished in the name of parties. I want everyone to be vegetarian and stay healthy," Suryavanshi Govind Rao, a villager said.

Also read: Denied non-veg food, man opens fire at hotel staff in UP's Bulandshahr