Karimnagar: Three railway workers were killed by Rajdhani Express near Telangana's Peddapalli district headquarters on Tuesday evening. Police said identified the deceased as railway employee Durgaiah of Mahabubabad, contract workers Pegada Srinivas (Peddapalli) and Venu (Sultanabad).

Police said the trio was working on a railway track at Peddapalli when the fatal mishap occurred. "At around 4pm today, the Rajdhani Express from New Delhi proceeding towards Bengaluru hit the trio," the police said. All three were killed on the spot.

It was said a goods train was moving on another track and the three did not anticipate the arrival of Rajdhani Express on the track they were working, the police added. The Railway Police said an investigation was on. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital at Peddapalli for postmortem, the police added. (with Agency inputs)