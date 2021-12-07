Hyderabad: Three people from Punjab were feared drowned in Sagar Canal near Khammam in Telangana on Tuesday.

Sources said the three were swept away when they entered into the canal to take bath.

Informed by the local farmers, police reached the spot and launched a search operation for the trio.

The mobile phones and footwear of the three were found at the bank of the canal.

According to police, one of them is paddy harvester operator and the other two are his helpers.