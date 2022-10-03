Jubilee Hills: A 16-yr-old girl has given birth to a baby boy after being raped by her neighbour nine months ago even as police have arrested the accused at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. Police said the victim living in the Jubilee Hills police station area is working as a housekeeper. The girl on Saturday gave birth to a baby boy. Earlier, when the girl's mother noticed changes in he daughter, she informed the authorities.

The local ASHA worker took her along and informed the police. On questioning by the police, the girl revealed that Saikumar (25), who is her neighbour, used to drive her around on a bike every day and sexually assaulted her several times. The police registered a case based on her complaint and arrested the accused and sent him to remand. The police are expected to conduct a DNA paternity test on the accused.