Hyderabad: Two students, one from Telangana's Sangareddy district were injured in a shootout on Sunday night in Chicago. The injured were identified as, Sai Charan, and Devashish. Sai Charan hails from Ramachandrapuram LIG 248 of Sangareddy district in Telanagana and he went to Chicago around 11 months ago to study Medical Science.

On Sunday evening when they went out with his friends, a man opened fire at them in which Sai Charan and Devashish sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The families of the injured were informed and both of them are stable now. Devashish's parents and brother went there to ensure speedy recovery of the two friends.

In a similar incident, a dozen people were injured in a Baton Rouge nightclub shooting, authorities in Louisiana said on Sunday. One of the victims is in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made, but police believe the early morning attack was "targeted." "This was not a random act of violence, based on the preliminary investigating efforts," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

"We believe that this was a targeted event, where someone was specifically targeted and others were injured in that process." Three Baton Rouge police officers were nearby when the shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. and responded to the Dior Bar and Lounge. They administered life-saving aid until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Although the number of homicides in Baton Rouge decreased last year from 2021, Louisiana's capital city has been plagued by gun violence. In October, an early-morning shooting near Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge left nine people injured.