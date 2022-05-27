Hyderabad: World Women's Boxing champion, the golden girl Nikhat Zareen arrived in Hyderabad. Telangana Sports Minister welcomed her in a grand manner at Shamshabad Airport. Along with Nikhat, Isha Singh from Secunderabad, who won gold medals at the World Shooting Championships in Germany, and football player Soumya also arrived in Hyderabad.

The three Telangana champions were warmly welcomed by Sports Minister Srinivas Goud, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana Chairman Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy. Several other athletes and fans also thronged the airport to welcome them.

"I was able to win this medal with the help of the Telangana government. I won this medal for India and Telangana. Thank you to everyone who contributed to my success. Thank you to all those who have supported me from the beginning. Ministers Srinivas Goud, Prashanth Reddy, and Sports Authority of Telangana chairman Vinkateshwar Reddy supported me from the beginning. My heartfelt thanks to them. MLC Kavitha encouraged me a lot and because of her, I came to this point in my sports career. I will work hard to bring fame to Telangana and the country in the future as well," said Nikhat Zareen, Women's World Boxing Championships gold medalist.

Also read: INTERVIEW: Challenging patriarchy and boxers, Nikhat dreams of Olympic medal

"Born into a middle-class family, Nikhat gradually rose to become a world champion. Now, it is not just about making a name for Telangana. We wholeheartedly welcome the two Telangana golden girls Nikhat and Isha Singh. There are many such talented athletes in Telangana. We are setting up playgrounds in every constituency. Reservations are made for players. In the future, we will prepare the best players and send them to world sports from Telangana," said Srinivas Goud, Telangana Sports Minister.

Nikhat Zareen won a gold medal in the 52 kg category at the recent Women's World Boxing Championships held in Istanbul, Turkey. She made history as the first boxer from Telugu state to win this medal at the World Championships. Nikhat became the fifth Indian boxer to win a trophy in women's boxing worldwide. In the women's air pistol team category, Manu Baker and Palak along with Hyderabadi teenager Isha Singh won gold. In the final, India defeated Georgia (Salom, Mariam, Prodyashvili) 16-8. Isha won gold along with Saurabh Chaudhary in the mixed team category. She won two gold medals.