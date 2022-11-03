Hanwada (Telengana) : In a shocking incident a woman with the help of her paramour and her son-in-law had killed her son allegedly for raising objection against her extra-marital relationship at Tankara village of Hanwada Mandal in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana on Wednesday night.

According to the police on Tuesday night when 30-year-old Venkatesh came home in an inebriated condition his mother- Dayamma hit him on his head with a stick. Venkatesh died on the spot. Dayamma then with the help of her paramour Srinivas and her son-in-law Narsimulu dumped the in the water of Motukulakunta near the house.

The incident came to the fore when on Wednesday morning Dayamma broke down in tears in front of the locals saying that her son went missing. Police said that when the locals were busy searching for Venkatesh, Dayamma quietly slipped out of the village.

Also read: Woman kills 6-yr-old daughter over extra marital affair in Nizamabad

Later the local found the dead body of Venkatesh in the water of Motukulakunta near the house and informed the police. The investigators have also informed that Srinivas and Narsimulu were also found to the missing since the incident came to light.

During investigation police came to to know that Dayamma has been into a relation with local youth Srinibas since her husband – Papayya died of illness ten years ago. Dayamma and Papayya had got married 30 year ago. The villagers also informed the police the mother and the son occasionally fought with each other over this extra-marital relation. Apart from Venkatesh, Dayamma is the mother of two daughters who are already married.

“Apparently it seems that the mother with the help of her paramour and her son-in-law has killed the person. We are looking for the accused. Once we get them we will be know the exact reason behind the murder. The body has been sent for autopsy,” an investigating officer said.