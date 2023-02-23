Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday seized nearly 15 kilograms of gold worth over Rs 7 crore smuggled by 23 Sudanese women from the United Arab Emirates. As per an official, the 23 Sudanese women landed at the RGI airport in the flight G9 458 on Wednesday.

During checking by the Customs Department officials, 14.9063 kilograms of gold was seized from the women, an official said. The seized gold is valued at Rs 7.89 crore, he added. Of the total weight, 14.415 kg of 22 karats and 0.491 kg of 24 karats has been seized. The 23 Sudanese women landed in Hyderabad from Sudan via Sharjah.

It is believed that they might have smuggled the gold from Sharjah and were to supply the same to smugglers in India. Four of the women have been formally arrested while the rest are being questioned in the case. An official said that on a thorough search of the passengers' luggage and also the persons, it was found that the passengers had concealed the gold in different places such as small cavities created in the shoes, gold tied under the feet, and also hidden folds of their clothes.

It can be recalled that in January last year, Customs officials had seized gold worth Rs 1.36 crores from a passenger who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad from Dubai on flight 6E 025. As per Customs officials, the passenger was carrying more than 2.5 kg of gold chains and gold in a paste.

On thorough searches, the gold was found concealed in his luggage after which he was arrested by the Customs Department.