Rangareddy: The District Court in Telangana's Rangareddy on Tuesday sentenced a private school teacher to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 on him for sodomizing a minor boy four years ago. The verdict was announced by District Special POCSO Court Judge Harisha. The accused Rabindran Prakash Nair (50), a resident of Brindavan Colony, Saroornagar Mandal, is accused of perpetrating the offence on a 15-yr-old boy on June 1, 2018.

Prakash, who was alone at home, always used to watch blue films on his mobile phone and later assaulted the boy. The Saroornagar police registered a case and remanded the accused. Later, the 13th Metropolitan Magistrate of Cyberabad recorded the statement of the victim boy. The then CI Rangaswamy filed a charge sheet against the accused in court under the POCSO Act.