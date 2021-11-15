Hyderabad (Telangana): The Rachakonda Special Operation Team(S.O.T) police arrested three inter-state drug peddlers in Hyderabad. Three cars and 1,240 kg of cannabis worth over Rs 2 crore have been seized from the accused. According to specific input from the intelligence department, Rachakonda police could arrest drug peddlers while smuggling ganja from Sileru in Vishakapatnam district to Maharashtra. Out of the total six drug peddlers involved, the police arrested three members and is currently searching for the remaining three.

One of the arrested peddlers, Sheik Yasin, used to run a travel agency. As a part of his business, he used to ply four-wheelers on various routes including to the agency area of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. Yasin suffered a great loss in his business due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This led him to resort to the illegal practice of transporting cannabis across states. Along with him, the other five accused are Thanniru Santhosh aka Sunny, Suguru Vasudeva Reddy aka Vasu, Ponnam Rajeshwar, Chunchu Ravinder and Manda Madhu aka Babu.

Thanniru Santhosh, Chunchu Ravinder and Manda Madhu were the drivers working for Yasin. Whereas Suguru Vasudeva Reddy owned an auto garage at Balachithari Nagar near Telephone colony under the limits of Medipally PS, while Ponnam Rajeshwar was his assistant. All these accused know each other well and committed illegal business together.

Yasin somehow got acquainted with Ganja peddlers belonging to the Sileru Agency area, in the Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. After getting well acquainted with the drug peddlers, he planned to start illicit transportation of Ganja so as to earn easy money. After receiving ganja from the suppliers, he planned to use Vasu's auto garage as the dumping place to dispatch the ganja. He even took the help of the remaining accused and offered them Rs.20,000 each per trip. All of them have accepted his proposal and supported Yasin in this crime.

According to their plan, today morning Yasin and his gang tried to illicit transport of Ganja from Sileru to Maharashtra. However, Rachakonda police caught them after receiving an anonymous tip about this illegal transport. Among the arrested are Thanniru Santhosh, Suguru Vasudeva Reddy and Ponnam Rajeshwar.