Hyderabad: Police have denied giving land belonging to the Qutb Shahi Masjid to the temple being illegally built by alleged miscreants in the vicinity of a temple in Hyderabad. DSP Khawaja Moinuddin while speaking to the media after his visit to the site, said that not an inch of land belonging to the 400-year old Qutb Shahi Masjid will be given for the constructions. “Some miscreants have tried to build the temple illegally on government land which won't be allowed,” he said.

The mosque management committee, especially the president had brought the matter into the notice of the police after which the DSP visited the spot and took stock of the situation. The DSP directed the police officials on the spot to resolve the matter immediately and survey the land under question.

A probe has also been launched by the police into the matter. The DSP said that the gate of the mosque, which had been broken by the miscreants was repaired and even an inch of land of the mosque would not be given to anyone. The mosque committee had also taken up the issue with Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of All India Majlis, Majlis Ittehad Muslimeen and Member of Parliament, after which party leader Kausar Mohiuddin reached the spot and informed the District Collector and Cyberabad Commissioner of Police.

On the representation of the Majlis, Collector Rangareddy Umoy Kumar instructed officials conduct a joint survey on Monday. Police swung into action following amid tension prevailing over alleged trespassing by some persons into the Masjid land Raidurgam police station limits. The mosque management alleged that the trespassers had also performed some rituals in the adjoining hillocks, which included slaughtering of sheep.

The incident triggered protest by Muslims who gathered at the Qutb Shahi Masjid in a large number. They claimed that the trespassers allegedly gained entry into the Masjid land secretly and carried out their rituals without informing the masjid authorities. A police picket has been posted there to prevent any untoward incident.