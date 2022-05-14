Hyderabad (Telangana): A new team of history buffs in Telangana claimed that new stone paintings of the Mesolithic period have come to light in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Bommalaramaram. A group of historic enthusiasts came across the site and found the prehistoric iron melting point which was near the rock art shelter.

70 rock art sites have been found so far and 35 had been identified by the group. Sriramoju Haragopal, head of the group, climbed 30 feet high, and identified many other paintings on the inner side of the rock art shelter.

“There are red carvings inside the stepping stone on a small mound of 30 feet high. The cave is considered by the locals to be the temple of Lord Venkateswara. Most of the stonework fell into obscurity with the jazz and lime decoration they made,” said Sriramoju Haragopal.

“Four wild boars, two males, and a horse-like animal appear elsewhere. The man standing behind the buffalo was with toy stripes. Microbial tools have been found on the edges of the mounds where these stones are found. Nearby, there are tombs. Based on the tools found here, the style of the stone paintings, and the objects in them, we think these paintings are of the Mesolithic period,” he added.