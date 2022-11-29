Jeedimetl (Telangana): In a hilarious real life comedy of errors, a scheduled marriage was called off just because the bride's family did not serve 'chicken items' at the pre-wedding dinner party. The groom's family, belonging to Telangana, gave the 'culinary shock' to the bride's family, who are strict vegetarian Marwaris hailing from Bihar.

The day also gave a 'culture shock' to the Marwari family as guests quarrelled, left without eating dinner while the groom's friends raised a hue and cry. The tension continued for the shocked bride's family, who eventually found no option but to take the help of the police to resolve the matter. It all happened in Shahpurnagar, a sub locality in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad on Monday morning.

The groom hails from Jagadgirigutta's Ringbasti while the bride belongs to a Bihar's Marwari family. Before marriage they had organised a pre wedding party here in Shahpurnagar of Telangana. A dinner was hosted on this occasion in a function hall in Shapurnagar on Sunday night. As the bride is from the Marwari family from Bihar, they served pure vegetarian dishes with not a single non-veg item specially chicken dishes found on the menu.

Murmurs of discontent began among the guests. As the feast was drawing to a close, the bridegroom's friends came to dining hall. Realising that they did not arrange non veg, then they quarrelled with the organisers. Later the matter reached the host i.e. bride's family. They became angry and left the venue in a huff without having dinner and expressed their anger to his friend i.e. bridegroom.

Seeing their friends' left without dinner, the bridegroom and his family raised this issue with bride's family. On this issue (chicken dishes), the groom's family raised serious objections and decided to snap the marriage. Realising that things are going out of their hand, the bride's family met Jeedimetla CI Pawan and explained the matter in detail.

The CI called both families to the police station and counselled them. Later, the families of the bride and bridegroom decided to perform the marriage on the 30th of this month. We have seen marriages being stopped due to lack of dowry or unsanctioned love affairs. This is one of those rarest of rare instances when the scheduled wedding was stopped because chicken dishes were not served in dinner.