Suryapet (Telangana): An unidentified man stole a police patrol vehicle in the presence of cops standing nearby on the roadside in Telangana's Suryapet district on Wednesday night.

Police sources said that the man, who is yet to be identified, sneaked into the vehicle and fled away, with the cops noticing after a couple of minutes. Police have launched a search operation in the district. Kodad police found the stolen vehicle abandoned near a wine shop on the Huzurnagar road in Kodad and brought it to Suryapet.

This is the second time that a police vehicle has been stolen in Suryapet. Police are trying to identify the miscreant with the help of CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.