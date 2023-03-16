Hyderabad: ''Daddy hit mummy with a bottle. He stabbed her in the face. He threw my younger brother in the water tank,'' said the two-and-a-half-year-old horrified girl in a broken voice while recalling the chilling details of the horrific twin-murders by her father in front of her eyes.

Seeing her father holding an axe and behaving like a monster, the girl ran out of the house trembling and saved her life by rushing into the neighbour's house before her own father could kill her, too. As per officials, the horrifying twin murders took place on Wednesday in Anajpur of Abdullahpurmet mandal of Rangareddy district of Telangana.

The twin murders by Erpula Dhanraj, a resident of Anajpur, who killed his wife Kandikanti Lavanya (23) with an axe and drowned his infant son Kriyansh to death have baffled police and locals alike as the couple were getting along well as per the locals with no quarrel reported in recent times.

The family of the slain woman however allege that their son-in-law murdered his wife and son for extra dowry. As per officials, Dhanraj recently sent his wife to her parents house. He called her on Wednesday morning and told her he was going to Bandaravirarala to get the infant son's vaccination. An official said that at 11 o'clock on Wednesday, Dhanraj went to his in-laws' house and returned to Anajpur at noon with his wife.

Unexpectedly, Dhanraj stabbed her wife in the face with a beer bottle and hacked her with an axe, killing her on the spot, police said. After killing his wife, Dhanraj threw his son into the water tank killing him too. The horrifying murders happened in front of the couple's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Adya. Seeing her father's monstrous act, she came out crying and took shelter in a neighbor's house.

As Dhanraj came out looking for his daughter, the neighbours questioned him after seeing him with blood stains all across his clothes. He put on his helmet and ran away on his bike as if nothing had happened, locals said. Soon a team of Abdullahpurmet police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

The twin murders have left family and locals baffled. Lavanya's parents were heartbroken saying, ''He just came. He wanted to do this right away''. The locals are also shocked that they don't know why Dhanraj committed the murders. As per the locals, the couple used to get along well with each other and they did not see any quarrels.

Vanasthalipuram ACP Purushottam Reddy and Abdullahpurmet Circle Inspector Swamy inspected the crime spot. We have registered a case and soon we will arrest the suspect. Only after his arrest, we will come to know the motive behind the murder, Reddy told the media.

Lavanya's father complained that Dhanraj committed the twin murders for extra dowry. Dhanraj and Lavanya of Bandaravira in the same Mandal got married four years ago. Dhanraj's mother ten years ago after which the family was living with Dhanraj's father Balayya.