Hyderabad: In a tale of a miraculous recovery, a resident of Gurudupeta village in Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, recently, got back on his feet with the help of artificial limbs, in a new lease of life. Vishnu Murthi (31), who completed his graduation and subsequently decided to help his parents in farming, was dealt a terrible blow after his legs were accidentally crushed by the paddy crusher four years back.

With financial assistance from local MLA Koneru Konappa, Murthi was taken to a private hospital in Hyderabad. It is with Konappa's assistance that artificial limbs made in Germany were procured for Murthi. As per information, he struggled with his new limbs for the first six months but has been carrying out farm work without any problem ever since.