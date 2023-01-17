Hyderabad: A man on Tuesday got locked inside the newly launched Vande Bharat Express after he barged into the train from Hyderabad to Vizag to get a photo with it and got locked inside till the next station. A video has surfaced online where the man can be seen trying to unlock the automatic doors of the semi-automatic train. When the ticket master questioned him, he replied that he just wanted to take a picture of the train. The man gets full yelling treatment from the ticket master, who tells him that the door will only unlock at the next station in Vijayawada.

"Why did you come inside to take a picture? Do you have any idea about what you did? You can't open the door till six hours. It will stop next in Vijayawada. Now enjoy the journey," said the ticket master. "You could have taken pictures from outside the train or from another angle. Now you have to sit unnecessarily for six hours on the train," said another train official.